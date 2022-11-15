Roadshow success for Southern Dairies at Barnham roadshow

More than 200 people attended the Southern Dairies 4th birthday celebration roadshow on Saturday, November 12 as featured in last week's local papers. There was a great mixture of customers and their friends and family who turned out to learn more about their local home delivery service and to meet a 'milkie'. Many people sampled some of the great local produce and spoke to the suppliers face to face to understand how they all strive to keep our communities healthy whilst reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing.Southern Dairies’ in-house health enthusiast, Carrie Elliott said: “It was amazing to find a queue at Barnham Community Hall when we opened the doors and people came from far and wide. Everyone was really interested in finding out more about what makes Southern Dairies tick and to be able to quiz local suppliers on health and other issues regarding the supply chain'.She continued, “Local Barnham Milkie, Corey was on hand to meet some of his customers and received many a hand-shake as they rarely see him delivering in the early hours of the morning. We are also delighted to have received some donations for Grandad's Front Room in Bognor Regis to support the great work that they do for their local community.”Such was the success of the event, another is planned for the future in a different part of their customer base.