Roadworks loom for busy Polegate road

Roadworks are due to start next week on Hailsham Road in Polegate.

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing and jointing works for three days from Thursday (August 9).

The road will be closed between 7am and 7pm from Cophall Roundabout to the roundabout at the north end of Polegate High Street.

Traffic will be diverted via the A27, A2270, High Street Polegate, B2247 and vice versa.

A spokesperson for Highways said, “We will be returning later in the year to carry out additional surfacing works.”