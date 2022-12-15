Roaring success for Samsung heat pump training in Eastbourne

Leading heat pump manufacturer, Samsung conducted the first Continued Professional Development (CPD) session at Eastbourne’s pioneering green training hub last week.

The CPD session was led by experts from Samsung and took place at the brand new Heat Pump training rig - the only one of this type in Sussex.

As part of the day, Samsung also provided unique 1-2-1 update training for cutting-edge technology to local heating engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Training Hub has been set up by OHM Energy in partnership with East Sussex College (ESC) and is located at Hampden Retail Park, Eastbourne. The venture is attracting leading names and offers a new way of industry training and reskilling for adult and 16-19 year old learners to enter the rapidly expanding renewable energy market.

The green energy sector suffers from a critical skills gap as the UK transitions to a high skill low carbon economy for 2050. The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the government will be unable to deliver green jobs targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad