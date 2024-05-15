Robsack Wood Primary Academy wins 1st place in Tesco Stronger Starts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robsack Wood Primary Academy, part of The University of Brighton Academies Trust, is thrilled to announce its triumph in the Tesco Stronger Starts initiative, securing the top spot in the local Tesco store's vote and clinching a grant award of £1384.

This grant, generously provided by Tesco customers through their votes, will be dedicated to upgrading the school's playground equipment, enhancing the play experience for its pupils.

The Tesco Stronger Starts initiative, which ran from mid-January 2024 to 31st March 2024, witnessed an overwhelming participation from Tesco customers across the UK, with millions of votes cast in support of various projects. Robsack Wood's victory underscores the community's enthusiastic support and dedication to improving local facilities for the benefit of its children.

Louise Evans, the Parent Governor and co-chair of the Local Governing Body, led the coordination of this initiative, rallying parents, carers, and supporters to cast their votes in favour of the academy. Robsack Wood extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who participated in the voting process.

Caroline Thayre, Principal and School Improvement Executive at Robsack Wood Primary Academy, expressed her excitement about the upcoming upgrades, stating, "We can't wait to put the funds to good use by upgrading our playground equipment for our pupils to enjoy." The investment in the playground reflects the academy's commitment to providing a vibrant and enriching environment that supports physical activity, creativity, and social interaction among its pupils.