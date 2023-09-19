BREAKING
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely

Rock stars leave the building - Horsham students take geology field trip to Sussex coast

Collyer’s Geology students recently undertook an educational field trip to the Sussex Coast. Accompanied by Dr Ian Carr, Dr Tanushree Mahadani, and Geology Curriculum Support Officer Kirstie Mitchell, the group visited Newhaven, Seaford, and Seaford Head.
By Stephen MartellContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Head of Geology and Assistant Director of the Science Faculty, explained: “Over four days, the students took advantage of the fantastic weather and completed the mandatory practical projects, which are required for their A-level Geology coursework.”

The students familiarised themselves with the fantastic local geology and received training in geological sketches, locating themselves using compass bearings, and six figure grid references.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Carr added: “It was an honour for the group to welcome structural geology expert Dr Tanushree Mahadani, who has extensive experience of working in structurally complex areas in Northern India. We owe Dr Mahadani enormous thanks as their expert input was hugely valuable and much appreciated by the students.”

Most Popular
Geology students on the south coast field trip Geology students on the south coast field trip
Geology students on the south coast field trip

Dr Rob Hussey, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) was delighted: “Colossal thanks to Ian Carr, Dr Tanushree Mahadani, and Kirstie Mitchell for helping to make this important educational opportunity possible for our A-level Geology students.”

Related topics:Sussex