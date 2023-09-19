Rock stars leave the building - Horsham students take geology field trip to Sussex coast

Collyer’s Geology students recently undertook an educational field trip to the Sussex Coast. Accompanied by Dr Ian Carr, Dr Tanushree Mahadani, and Geology Curriculum Support Officer Kirstie Mitchell, the group visited Newhaven, Seaford, and Seaford Head.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Head of Geology and Assistant Director of the Science Faculty, explained: “Over four days, the students took advantage of the fantastic weather and completed the mandatory practical projects, which are required for their A-level Geology coursework.”

The students familiarised themselves with the fantastic local geology and received training in geological sketches, locating themselves using compass bearings, and six figure grid references.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Carr added: “It was an honour for the group to welcome structural geology expert Dr Tanushree Mahadani, who has extensive experience of working in structurally complex areas in Northern India. We owe Dr Mahadani enormous thanks as their expert input was hugely valuable and much appreciated by the students.”

Geology students on the south coast field trip