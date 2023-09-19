Rock stars leave the building - Horsham students take geology field trip to Sussex coast
Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Head of Geology and Assistant Director of the Science Faculty, explained: “Over four days, the students took advantage of the fantastic weather and completed the mandatory practical projects, which are required for their A-level Geology coursework.”
The students familiarised themselves with the fantastic local geology and received training in geological sketches, locating themselves using compass bearings, and six figure grid references.
Dr Carr added: “It was an honour for the group to welcome structural geology expert Dr Tanushree Mahadani, who has extensive experience of working in structurally complex areas in Northern India. We owe Dr Mahadani enormous thanks as their expert input was hugely valuable and much appreciated by the students.”
Dr Rob Hussey, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) was delighted: “Colossal thanks to Ian Carr, Dr Tanushree Mahadani, and Kirstie Mitchell for helping to make this important educational opportunity possible for our A-level Geology students.”