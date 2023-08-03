RogFest - music festival in memory of musician Rog Newman at Chiddingly pub

In January this year, the music community in East Sussex mourned the loss of much-loved musician Rog Newman, lead vocalist, and founder member of The Big Kahuna. Tragically, Rog went to bed feeling unwell and suffered a fatal heart attack. His sudden passing sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many devastated.

Over 300 people attended his funeral at Brighton Crematorium, a testament to the impact Rog had on the lives of those around him. The celebrant shared that she had never seen so many people gather to pay their respects.

Rog was a charismatic character - at 72 yrs old seemingly active, fit, and healthy. He dismissed recent spells of ill health as seasonal viruses, a reminder that even seemingly minor symptoms should never be ignored. Regrettably, warning signs were present, but like many men, Rog was reluctant to seek medical advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In honour of Rog's memory and to raise awareness of heart disease, his widow, Lori Newman together with sons James and Ben, has initiated RogFest. This one-off concert, set to take place in the garden at The Six Bells, Chiddingly on Saturday September 9, aims to celebrate Rog's musical legacy and promote heart health awareness.

Rog Newman

RogFest will feature over 20 of Rog's musical friends, bringing together an incredible lineup of performances:

12.30 - 1.30 Sophie Corbin 1.30 - 2.30 Kahuna X & Deps 3.00 - 3.30 Tom & The Plantains 4.00 - 5.00 The School Disco Band 5.30 - 6.00 Nick Corbin 6.30 - 7.30 The Big Kahuna

Admission to RogFest is free, and attendees can participate in various fundraising activities throughout the day. All proceeds will go to support The British Heart Foundation, a cause close to Lori's heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lori Newman's dedication to raising awareness of heart disease and supporting The British Heart Foundation is inspiring. By organizing RogFest, she hopes to shed light on the importance of regular health check-ups and early detection of heart-related issues, especially for men who might be hesitant to seek medical attention.