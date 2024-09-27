Rogue builder ordered to pay back £44,400 to victims following proceeds of crime hearing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following a Proceeds of Crime hearing on Friday, September 6, 2024, West Sussex County Council’s Trading Standards service has secured £44,400 in compensation for victims of a rogue builder, Samuel Luke Kwame Noye.

West Sussex County Council’s Trading Standards service has secured £44,400 in compensation for five victims of a rogue builder, following a Proceeds of Crime hearing on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32-year-old Samuel Luke Kwame Noye, of Millthorpe Road, Horsham, traded as Direct Property Maintenance and misled five homeowners between the ages of 48 and 78 with substandard and overpriced roofing work. Samuel Noye's fraudulent activities, which began in June 2020, led to charges of money laundering and fraud. In a previous hearing in September 2023, Noye received a 2 year suspended sentence and was ordered to return to court for a confiscation order.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes Crown Court ruled on Friday, September 6, 2024, that Samuel Noye must repay £44,400 within three months as compensation to his five victims. The sum is part of proceeds from ill-gotten money he unlawfully obtained from his deceitful business practices.

Submitted article

Cllr Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said, "Samuel Noye preyed on vulnerable homeowners, misleading them into paying for shoddy and overpriced work. The efforts of our Trading Standards team have ensured that we not only brought him to justice but also made sure that his ill-gotten gains are returned to those he defrauded."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to use all the powers at our disposal to punish those who engage in illegal activities and to protect residents from falling victims of rogue traders. This incident serves as a clear reminder that crime doesn’t pay.”

The £44,400 compensation is set to be paid to the five victims, some of whom suffered significant financial losses due to Noye’s actions. The largest individual loss amounted to £21,300, with other victims also being forced to pay additional sums out of pocket to rectify the poorly done jobs.

Residents who suspect they may have fallen victim to rogue traders are encouraged to contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 for advice.

Trading standards would encourage all residents to visit the Buy with Confidence website when looking to hire an approved trader.