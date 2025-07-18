Roles We'll Never Play is Chichester stage challenge!

Chichester’s CAOS Musical Productions go places they have never been before with Roles We'll Never Play (Thursday, July 31-Saturday, August 2, Westbourne House, tickets through www.caosmusicalproductions.co.uk).

The company are promising a night of show-stopping performances where the usual casting rules don’t apply…

Ryan Moss is directing and will also be our compere on the night: “Really it is what we would consider a back to basics concert. The whole idea is to be able to sing songs that you would not usually be able to perform. There are multiple other societies that have maybe done something similar but we would like to think that we have taken it to the next level by incorporating shows that you would never be able to get the licence for. One of my favourite songs in the show is Back To Hogwarts from a show called A Very Potter Musical which was a YouTube musical. It exists only on YouTube but it's skyrocketed the career of Darren Criss who has just won a Tony for best male actor on Broadway. We would never have been able to get the licence for a show like that, but we can do that song in this context.

“I'm directing it. There is not necessarily a through line. We have not tried to concoct a story but all the songs are linked by the fact that the people singing them would never normally be cast in those roles. I will be holding it together as the compere, doing it as myself but in an exaggerated version of myself. I think when you step up, even when you're being yourself, you put on an act! Well, that's the plan. I will have a few compere sections when I will give room for the cast to change. I like to think that I will give a little bit of historical context for what is happening but I hope I will add a humorous touch as well!”

As for those roles, you will get men and women swapping roles, but also new layers come from singing songs at ages you wouldn't usually sing them. For instance, an adult singing a song that is usually sung by a child will take on new meanings: “Emily O'Callaghan is going to be singing the song Tomorrow from Annie. When a child sings it, obviously it's really nice and when an adult sings it it’s obviously really nice again but there will be something different about it in its overall context of optimism. Songs change depending on who is singing them. Another good example is For Good from Wicked which is usually sung as the finale song by Glinda and Elphaba. But we have got two fabulous male performers singing it. It is just as optimistic but it becomes more about brothership. Again it becomes different when you change the context.”

Ryan sees the show as a glorious one-off for the summer: “We have done concerts in the past that have been successful. We did Night At The Movies several years ago and we also did Night At The Movies 2. This is another kind of concert that we are interested to try out, just to see how it goes.

“The company in the show are just fantastic. We've got lots of new people and from the CAOS perspective, we have just had a brilliant fund-raiser. We did Total CAOS, an improv comedy night. It was a night I'll never forget and we managed to make some money as well.”