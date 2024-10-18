Rolling Stones live film among the New Park movies in Chichester
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, an inmate finds unexpected meaning and purpose in his life by acting in a theatre group alongside other inmates in the beautifully observed and highly acclaimed Sing Sing, a story of resilience, humanity and the transformative power of art. This film could well garner some attention in the forthcoming Awards season.
Shine a Light is a career-spanning documentary from Martin Scorsese on the Rolling Stones with concert footage from their A Bigger Bang tour at New York’s Beacon Theatre in 2006. With standards, favourites and guest appearances from Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White, this masterful concert film, peppered with music clips and interviews from previous decades, will appeal to movie-goers and hardcore Stones admirers alike.
Finally, a special screening of Mavka: The Forest Song is taking place at Chichester Cinema in support of the Ukrainian community. This beautiful, animated film celebrates the power of love and the harmony between humankind and the natural world (subtitled).
Anne-Marie Flynn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.