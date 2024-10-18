Rolling Stones live film among the New Park movies in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some powerful dramas playing at the Chichester Cinema this week as the Autumn programme draws to a close. Based on Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir The Outrun, Saoirse Ronan plays a young woman who returns to the place of her childhood, to the wild beauty of the Scottish Orkney Islands to heal herself following a life of excess and addiction in London. Ronan’s performance is fearless and soul-bearing and is sure to snag her another Oscar-nomination.

Imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, an inmate finds unexpected meaning and purpose in his life by acting in a theatre group alongside other inmates in the beautifully observed and highly acclaimed Sing Sing, a story of resilience, humanity and the transformative power of art. This film could well garner some attention in the forthcoming Awards season.

Shine a Light is a career-spanning documentary from Martin Scorsese on the Rolling Stones with concert footage from their A Bigger Bang tour at New York’s Beacon Theatre in 2006. With standards, favourites and guest appearances from Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White, this masterful concert film, peppered with music clips and interviews from previous decades, will appeal to movie-goers and hardcore Stones admirers alike.

Finally, a special screening of Mavka: The Forest Song is taking place at Chichester Cinema in support of the Ukrainian community. This beautiful, animated film celebrates the power of love and the harmony between humankind and the natural world (subtitled).

Anne-Marie Flynn