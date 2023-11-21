Ropetackle Arts Centre Scoops Adur and Worthing Business Award

The venue was nominated for the Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure category – which was sponsored by Adur and Worthing Councils – for the second year running. The announcement of Ropetackle as the winner was greeted by effusive cheers from the 400 attendees at the ceremony as Martin Allen, Chairman, Anne Hodgson, Artistic Director, Mark Phillips, Centre Manager and Nicky Thornton, Marketing Manager took to the stage to receive the award.

Martin said: “It is hugely gratifying to receive such recognition not only for the excellence of Ropetackle’s artistic programme, but for its value to the community and to the local economy. Thanks must go to our outstanding management team, our amazing staff and our 80 dedicated volunteers for what they have achieved.”