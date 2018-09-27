Rotary club donates £500 towards dancers’ Disney dream

Students from Hailsham Community College have received a donation from the rotary club towards their international dance show.

Hailsham Rotary Club has donated £500 towards the Kinetic dance company, a sought after club run by Hailsham Community College.

The talented dancers, who had to audition to secure their place in the dance company, will be travelling to Dancers’ Disneyland Paris during half term, on October, 21.

The dancers will be performing a 15 minute dance theme around the popular film, St Trinian’s.

Dance teacher Miss Charlee Southall said: “We would all like to thank Hailsham Rotary Club for their interest and their incredibly generous donation. “In return Kinetic Dance Company is looking forward to supporting the Rotary Club at various events in the community.”

The pupils, who are in years eight to 12, are responsible for fundraising towards the cost of the trip.

One of the students approached the rotary club in writing to ask for their help.

A spokesman for the school said: “Over the past year, not only have students been practising incredibly hard but they have been fundraising for the venture too.

“One student wrote a letter to Hailsham Rotary Club, asking if they would be willing to make a small donation.

“She was astonished when the Rotary Club responded with donation of £500 towards their costumes.”

Students from Kinetic dance company attended a recent Rotary Club meeting to personally thank members, explain more about the visit and to be presented with the £500 cheque.

Phil Matthews, Principal of the college said: “We are very grateful to the Rotary Club for their generous support.

“The students have been working hard, practising and perfecting their performance for many months now and they are so excited to be heading off to Paris in just a few weeks time.

“Many of the dancers have aspirations to work in the performing arts industry.

“This experience will allow them the opportunity to not only perform on a professional stage in front of a large audience but also learn more about the wide variety of roles that go on behind-the-scenes.”