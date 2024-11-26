Round up of Christmas shopping events in Lewes and Wealden

Chrismas Shopping in Lewes and Wealden.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families in Heathfield are lucky enough to have started their Christmas shopping. The town celebrated with lights switch on last Friday.

Now it's the turn of the others, but no-one has to wait too long. On November 29 in Crowborough people can start enjoying the spirit of Christmas present as the High Street shuts from 4-6pm. There are street performers, festive stalls and Santa will be in his grotto in Croft Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day Vicarage Fields in Hailsham will be converted into a' twinkling winter wonderland' thanks to thousands of festive lights. And Santa will be dashing over just to offer free sweets to children while singers from Hailsham Community Coilege and primary Academy schools entertain the crowds.

Happy Landing

The next day, November 30 sees Seaford's Christmas Magic with a Christmas Market, entertainment, free festive workshops, Santa's grotto (my, he's popular this year) and a Wonderland Lantern Parade.

Lewes traders celebrate from 6-9pm on December 5, where shopkeeperswill be vying with each other to create a winning display -, notdifficult given the beauty of the town's picturesque windows andterrific lighting.

Uckfield celebrates on Friday, December 6 when the High Street is closed to traffic and lined with festive stalls. Santa's sleigh can be found in Olive's Yard while there are free dance displays in the Civic Centre. The walk-through Nativity reminds us all of what it's about while Holy Cross Church hosts its colourful Festival of Christmas Trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, Wadhurst comes alive from 4-8pm when village shops throw open their doors to everyone and offer festive food and drink.

Happy Dancers

Last but not least, and a chance to sweep up all the presents you forgot to buy, comes Newhaven sailing in with its own Christmas Fair on December 7.

Happy Christmas everyone!

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express