Row breaks out over the future of the Lewes Uckfield Rail link

Brian Hart, founder of the BML2 Campaign has hit out at what he sees as LibDem 'trashing' of plans to re-open the Lewes-Uckfield rail link.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Lewes MP James Macleary has tried to assure him plans for a' greenway' will not threaten proposals for a railway.

Brian, whose far-reaching plan would see the line extended into Tunbridge Wells and ultimately London, noted Uckfield MP Mims Davies' request for a meeting with the Wealden Line Committee. He says: "She is very supportive of BML2."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Meanwhile" he says "The Lib Dems are doing their utmost to trash Norman Baker’s long-standing record of support for reopening the Uckfield-Lewes line."

Uckfield station

He is most concerned about proposals to use the track as a cycle and footpath from Uckfield to Lewes and fears this will snuff out its future as a railway.

He went on: "We have tried without success to get a statement from James MacCleary MP - let alone hear what Norman has to say. You will I’m sure appreciate our sense of treachery as posted on our website. The Greens are no better and between them and the Lib Dems they are out to build this cycle path on the Uckfield line – a new website piece went up yesterday on this ‘bonkers’ plan.

"You’ll know how Sussex is being swamped with housing, not least the thousands more homes planned for Uckfield. A crazy situation is an understatement but that’s local politics."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However James Macleary accused Mr Hart of 'being determined to spread misinformation on this subject.'

He said: "As soon as I was made aware of the greenway proposal, I contacted WDC for reassurance that the plan would not preclude there instatement of the Lewes-Uckfield line. They have assured me that it will not. I suspect Mr Hart has also had that reassurance.

"BML2 was never realistic and should not be conflated with there instatement of the Lewes-Uckfield line. Mr Hart was actually very hostile to Norman at times and has got some sort of ongoing vendetta against the Lib Dems in general."

Former Lewes MP and Government transport minister Norman Baker said: "My enthusiasm for the Uckfield-Lewes rail link has not diminished in25 years. I am disappointed it is not happening but I keep hoping. I think realistically we should concentrate on the Lewes-Uckfield element of the plan as the cost implications for BML2 (the route via Tunbridge Wells into London) are too great."

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195