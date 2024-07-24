ROX returns to Bognor Regis seafront!
and live on Freeview channel 276
In close partnership with Bognorphenia, they will be hosting the Rising Stars stage which will be situated on the closed seafront outside The Promenade Bar and will run from 12 noon to 6pm on the 21st and 22nd of September.
Chair of the Southdowns Music Festival, Roger Nash, said “It’s great to give the team from ROX the opportunity to get back to their roots after over 30 years championing young local artists and providing a professional platform for them to perform on. Bognorphenia have also been incredibly supportive of young artists in recent years through their dedicated community work so it’s exciting to bring them together to try and recreate some of the special atmosphere that they are both so well known for.”
ROX Co-Founder, Steve Goodheart, added “A number of issues stopped ROX from holding any events over the last few years, none less so than a global pandemic! I think everyone thought we’d disappeared; it hasn’t been easy but here we are - back on the seafront ready to do it all over again! We’re grateful to Roger and all the team at Bognorphenia for allowing us to dip our toes back in the water and we’re looking forward to working with all of the partners involved in this event.”
Whether you’re in an up and coming local band or already a young established performer - if you would like to showcase your talents, you can apply by emailing [email protected] please include your contact number, any links to performances you’d like to share with us and a brief description of your musical style and why you’d like to play!
For more information: www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.