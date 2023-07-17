NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Royal Albion Hotel fire latest: Brighton road remains shut as ‘building has suffered significant damage’, say police

Sussex Police have issued an update on the Royal Albion Hotel fire in Brighton.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:21 BST
Sussex Police said on Monday, July 17, that the A259 in Brighton will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours following the Royal Albion Hotel fire. Photo: Dan JessupSussex Police said on Monday, July 17, that the A259 in Brighton will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours following the Royal Albion Hotel fire. Photo: Dan Jessup
Sussex Police said on Monday, July 17, that the A259 in Brighton will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours following the Royal Albion Hotel fire. Photo: Dan Jessup

A huge fire broke out at the iconic hotel in the Old Stein on Saturday, July 15.

Read More
Read more: Brighton fire in photos – emergency services tackle blaze at Royal Al...

Sussex Police announced at 12.30pm on Monday, July 17: “We continue to support our partners in responding to the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“While the fire has now been brought under control, the building has suffered significant damage. As a result, the A259 will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours, during which time activity will be ongoing to make the location safe.

“This timeframe may be extended, as partners work hard to reduce the footprint of the site safely. We would once again like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this takes place.”

In the evening of Sunday, July 16, East Sussex Fire & Rescue service said: “There are still no reports of casualties.”