Sussex Police have issued an update on the Royal Albion Hotel fire in Brighton.

Sussex Police said on Monday, July 17, that the A259 in Brighton will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours following the Royal Albion Hotel fire. Photo: Dan Jessup

A huge fire broke out at the iconic hotel in the Old Stein on Saturday, July 15.

Sussex Police announced at 12.30pm on Monday, July 17: “We continue to support our partners in responding to the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton.

“While the fire has now been brought under control, the building has suffered significant damage. As a result, the A259 will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours, during which time activity will be ongoing to make the location safe.

“This timeframe may be extended, as partners work hard to reduce the footprint of the site safely. We would once again like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this takes place.”