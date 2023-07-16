NationalWorldTV
Royal Albion Hotel fire: Trans Pride Brighton beach meet-up cancelled

Trans Pride Brighton has cancelled its meet-up today (Sunday, July 16) following the devastating fire at the Royal Albion Hotel.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST

A spokesperson on the group’s Facebook page said: “We are sad to say we have made the decision to cancel our beach meet-up today, with seafront shrouded in smoke and roads around it closed off we feel the risk to our community is too high.”

They continued: “There are plenty of venues like the Actors and Queery that would welcome your presence today. With the significantly challenging events of this week, for the committee, we don’t have the capacity in the team to organise another venue change at such short notice. We do this with a very heavy heart. Thank you for all the trans joy this weekend.”

Firefighters continued to tackle the blaze at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton on Sunday morning, July 16. Photo: Eddie MitchellFirefighters continued to tackle the blaze at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton on Sunday morning, July 16. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Visit transpridebrighton.org to find out more. For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

