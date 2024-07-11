Royal Pavilion wins Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Pavilion is pleased to announce today that it has been recognised in TripAdvisor’s® Travellers’ Choice® Awards for 2024. The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums Hedley Swain said: “As we know, Tripadvisor reviews are all about the experience people have and has a lot to do with the welcome and care they get. This is a huge endorsement of all of our staff and how we look after our visitors.”

“Congratulations to the Royal Pavilion on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Travellers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

Check out all the reviews and discover more about the Royal Pavilion here.

To book tickets to visit the Royal Pavilion visit their website.