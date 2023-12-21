RSK Group signs for Midpoint 23

SHW, on behalf of Mileway, has let Unit 1 at Midpoint 23 in Pease Pottage to RSK Group, on a new 10-year lease.

RSK Group, a global engineering and environmental company, has taken the 9,832 sq ft 50/50 office and warehouse space, boasting 22 car parking spaces and 2 EV charging ports.

This follows on from the recent letting of Unit 4 at Midpoint 23, comprising a 9,592 sq ft warehouse, let to Clip ‘n Climb - the leader and creator in fun climbing - and Unit 2c, let earlier this year to freight and logistics company, Rioz Global.

The recently completely Midpoint 23 has been developed in an attractive wooded setting, with nine warehouse and light industrial units built with wellbeing in mind, designed to blend into their surroundings. Offering space from 9,800 to 62,000 sq ft, the scheme is located just off the M23 at J11, offering easy access to London and the Southeast, with Gatwick airport just 8.4 miles away.

Laura Miles, director at SHW, says: “Midpoint 23 has been sustainably built to offer attractive industrial space to suit a range of occupiers. With low running and maintenance costs, it’s not surprising that these three units have already been snapped up, with good interest in the remaining units.”

Gary Parkinson at RSK Group, said: “RSK have taken space in the Midpoint 23 development as a strategic location in the South of England where we can bring together some of our individual businesses. Richard Allitt Associates and Leap Environmental will lead the way, allowing them to collaborate more effectively and offer our clients a coordinated service offering.”