RSPCA Mount Noddy launches new services for local dog-owners

An RSPCA animal centre in West Sussex has launched a series of training classes and hydrotherapy sessions for local dog-owners - with all funds going towards the branch to continue its important work in rehoming animals.

Behaviour and Welfare Advisor Sarah with Beam the Poodle

Noddy Life Skills will take place at RSPCA Mount Noddy, in Westergate, and will be run by the branch’s behaviour and welfare advisor Sarah Carden, pictured - who has a degree in Animal Behaviour and Welfare and leads the assessing and rehabilitation of the animals at the centre.

Susan Botherway, animal centre manager, said: “Sarah is now an accredited dog training instructor with the Professional Association of Canine Trainers and we thought it was a perfect idea for Sarah to run these courses which will help raise much-needed funds for our animals at the same time.”

There are two training classes dog-owners can sign up to:

Noddy Life Skills - Puppy ClassesA seven-week course which is suitable for puppies who have completed their puppy vaccinations. Topics cover:Developing a strong and positive relationshipCommunicating effectivelyLearning to settle and be calmTeaching good mannersBuilding confidenceThe classes will be held at Mount Noddy Animal Centre in a purpose built training room and costs £90.

Noddy Life Skills - 121 TrainingThese training sessions are suitable for dogs who are reactive, anxious or nervous and are tailored to work on specific goals or training requirements. The sessions cost £35 for 40 minutes and there is a 5% discount for block booking five or more sessions.

As well as the training classes, the centre has also recently started offering hydrotherapy treadmill sessions for local dogs at the cost of £35 a session. Dogs who have been adopted from Mount Noddy get a discounted rate of £20 a session. Canine Hydrotherapist Sam Tame our hydrotherapist holds a Level 3 certificate in Canine Hydrotherapy and Level 4 Certificates in Applied Underwater Treadmill Techniques and Gait Analysis. This is offered to both resident dogs of the branch and to members of public providing all referrals are completed by their local vets.

Hydrotherapy treadmills can benefit dogs by removing pressure from joints, reducing inflammation and increasing blood circulation.

