Rubix VT signs as principal partner of The Big Hoot art trail in Chichester and Arundel

With more than 25 years of experience in telecoms services, Brighton-based business owner Nick Poyner knows a thing or two about making connections.

Now, the managing director of Rubix VT is hoping to forge new relationships through the company’s partnership with The Big Hoot, a public art trail in Chichester and Arundel staged by local children’s hospice charity, Chestnut Tree House. “It’s Rubix VT’s 10th birthday next year, so we wanted to do something quite special,” says Nick.

When he went for a meeting at Chestnut Tree House, which cares for children with life-limiting conditions across East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire, Nick wasn’t expecting to sign up as principal partner of the art trail. “But it was incredibly impactful,” he says of the afternoon spent at the hospice near Arundel. “All the charities we support have a connection to children and young people – giving back in the right way is a great passion of mine. Walking into Chestnut Tree House felt very calm, very serene. I know the children who go there are coping with serious challenges, but it feels like the right place to help them.

Nick Poyner, managing director of Rubix VT

“That day convinced me that we had to get involved. I’ve also enjoyed the other art trails in Sussex recently, so I jumped at the chance to be part of the first one to come to Chichester and Arundel. Last year, we gave away £110,000 to good causes, but we want to do more, and this partnership corresponds with many of our aims.”

Opportunities for employee engagement are also important to Nick, and he’s hoping the whole team of 16 will get involved. “This programme has longevity, so our people can see what we're actually spending money on. Feeding back to them where that money went and how it supported the charity helps give them that sense that we are building something. It’s nice to be involved in something good – not just coming to work.”