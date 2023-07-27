NationalWorldTV
Rudgwick's 78th summer show was a breeze!

Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association hosted their 78th Summer Show on Saturday July 15. The stormy conditions didn't dampen the competitive spirit inside the village hall but did manage to reduce one of the marquees to frame only.
By Richard HaighContributor
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST

The Summer Show is always well attended, this year was at a smaller venue however this didn't affect the competative urge of those entering their prize fruit and veg not forgetting a bountiful display of homefare and excellent flower arranging displays. Slinfold Concert Band were on hand to play their very professional repertoire, filling the village hall with tuneful accompaniment to the floral display. The weather tried its best but didn't mannage to blow away the tombola or brica-a-brac stalls. It was good to see that the tea tent stood up to the battering of the weather and served teas throughout the afternoon.

The event was supported by Go Greener Rudgwick (GGR) which comes within the charity sussexgreenliving.org.uk. GGR is a group of local volunteers who have enabled the recycling of single use plastics and other previously non recyclable waste in return for cash to support local community projects.