Rudgwick's 78th summer show was a breeze!

The Summer Show is always well attended, this year was at a smaller venue however this didn't affect the competative urge of those entering their prize fruit and veg not forgetting a bountiful display of homefare and excellent flower arranging displays. Slinfold Concert Band were on hand to play their very professional repertoire, filling the village hall with tuneful accompaniment to the floral display. The weather tried its best but didn't mannage to blow away the tombola or brica-a-brac stalls. It was good to see that the tea tent stood up to the battering of the weather and served teas throughout the afternoon.