Ruins of Priory of St Pancras to be lit once again in magical Lewes candlelight event

Organisers of this year’s Priory by Candlelight are delighted to revive a beloved Lewes event.

After a gap of several years, Southover Bonfire Society will be re-lighting the ruins of the Priory of St Pancras with thousands of candles next week as part of Priory by Candlelight. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9, as this magical event returns to Lewes.

As the sun dips below the horizon, thousands of twinkling candles will begin to illuminate the ruins once again, transporting visitors back to the times of the monks who lived there well before the advent of electric light.

Priory by Candlelight officially opens from 6 pm, setting a candle lit stage for a variety of local choirs, with stalls on site selling a range of food and refreshments. Families will be able to enjoy music, while enjoying picnics amongst the candlelit ruins.

Lewes Priory

Nicola Singleton, organiser of the evening had this to say: "Southover Bonfire Society are delighted to have been asked by Lewes Priory Trust to staging this magical event allowing us to welcome the people of Lewes and beyond to this beautiful site.”

Behind the scenes, an enthusiastic army of volunteers will be helping to prepare this beloved candlelight celebration making it a great community occasion.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite (Link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/priory-by-candlelight-tickets-678436942157) or on the door on the 9th. For more information contact Nicola Singleton on 07846 948057 or by email at [email protected].