Run the London Marathon for St Catherine’s Hospice, Crawley

St Catherine’s Hospice is calling on Crawley residents to fill its last few remaining places for this year’s London Marathon, on Sunday April 23.

A St Catherine's London Marathon runner in 2022

The iconic 26.2 mile race is the world’s most popular marathon, and the perfect challenge to kick-start a fit and fearless 2023.

St Catherine’s understands the training and commitment that is required for a marathon and, whether a novice or a seasoned runner, St Catherine’s supports each of its runners every step of the way. Support for its London Marathon team includes group training sessions, hints and tips sessions lead by running specialists, a personalised St Catherine's running vest, transport to the marathon and a post-race celebration.

Cat Ferrer-Jempson, Events Co-ordinator at St Catherine’s says: “This year St Catherine’s is marking its 40th anniversary since it first began providing vital end of life and palliative care for the local community. We would absolutely love for this year’s London Marathon team to be bigger and better than ever. We are calling on local runners to take up our last remaining places and tick this incredible race off their bucket list and raise money for a tremendous local charity.”

Registration for the event costs £50 and runners are required to fundraise £2,250 for St Catherine’s with plenty of support from the charity along the way.

St Catherine’s provides expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey.

Every year, the hospice cares for around 2,000 people living with a terminal illness at its hospice in Crawley, in their own homes or in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.

