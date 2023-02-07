A Rustington care home has welcomed a nude model to complete a resident’s lifelong wish of taking part in a life drawing class.

Barbara enjoying the life drawing class

The 83-year-old, Barbara Carew, a resident in Care UK’s Darlington Court, in The Leas off Station Road, had wanted to take part in a life drawing class since a young age. Barbara has been passionate about art since school and kept it as a hobby throughout her life. She had an interest in the human form and always wanted to experience a life drawing class for herself. When she moved into Darlington Court, she was not sure if she’d be able to make her dream of drawing a life model a reality.

When Darlington Court first opened the team installed a Wishing Tree, an initiative launched by Care UK which allows residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies they’d like to try, places they’d like to visit or even activities linked to past careers. This encourages residents to live fulfilling lives, from skiing to a fish and chip supper – no wish is too big or small.

Once the team heard about Barbara’s dream to take part in a life drawing class, they were determined to make it happen.

The team invited local model, Ewan who sported a pair of boxers and stood posing patiently while Barbara and the other residents put pencils to paper and got sketching.

Barbara said: “I wished to have a life drawing class as it’s a very sophisticated form of art, and I have always wanted to explore a different type of art rather than just painting.

“I really enjoyed the class; especially as other residents joined in and enjoyed it too. I was especially impressed with how long the model could remain still in a pose!”

Nikki Burke, home manager at Darlington Court, added: “We were thrilled to be able to help Barbara complete her wish to take part in a life drawing class.

“We’re keen to dispel myths of what it is like to live in a care home – here at Darlington Court, we’re keen to ensure that there are no limitations, and that every day can be as exciting as the next. Life in our care home is all about helping residents to enjoy more independent and fulfilling lives – which is why we wanted to help complete Barbara’s out of the ordinary wish.

“Barbara had a brilliant time, and this wish brought a lot of giggles and inspired a number of masterpieces – a big thank you to Ewan for lending his time!”