Rustington Gardens Competition - 2024 categories announced
Rustington Parish Council would like to encourage you to start thinking about your planting plans now so that you can nominate either yourself, your neighbours, or any members of the Rusington Community for the Competition.
There are six categories with cash prizes, and/or trophies and shields awarded to the winner and runner-up in each category.
The categories are as follows:
Window Boxes, Balconies, Patio Tubs etc (Residential) - Winner £50.00
Window Boxes, Balconies, Patio Tubs etc (Commercial) - Winner £50.00
Front Gardens of any Size - including Paved Garden with Patio Tubs (Residential) - Winner £100.00
Front Gardens of any Size (Commercial) - Winner £50.00
Schools' Competition - Winner £50.00
Community Gardens - Winner £50.00
As the saying goes...... you've got to be in it to win it!
For further details please contact Rustington Parish Council on 01903 786420 or email [email protected]