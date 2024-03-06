Rustington Parishioners' Awards - nominations now invited

It might be awards season in Hollywood but there is no better place to celebrate outstanding achievements than in the community of Rustington. With 39 fantastic and worthy Winners since 1982 could you be or do you know the 40th winner?
By Rosie CostanContributor
Published 6th Mar 2024, 08:51 GMT
As in previous years, the council is, once again, inviting all members of the community to submit nominations for the Parishioners' Awards.

The closing date for the receipt of nominations is Monday 22 April and the winners will be announced in June.

Two awards can be made - one to an individual and one to a group/organisation - in recognition of outstanding public service to the community.

With 39 individuals and Groups already Winners - who will be the 40th??

All Rustington parishioners or parish-based organisations (including voluntary groups and professionals) are eligible to receive these awards.

Individuals, groups and organisations from outside of the parish, who make an outstanding contribution for the benefit of the community of Rustington, may also be considered for these Awards.

Note:- These Awards are "once in a lifetime" Awards and will not be presented on more than one occasion to any individuals, groups, clubs, organisations or associations.

A nomination form can be completed online here or a hard copy downloaded for printing here

For further information about the Parishioners' Award contact Rustington Parish Council, Council Offices, 34 Woodlands Avenue, Rustington, BN16 3HB or email to: [email protected]

Alternatively, to request a hard copy nomination form please telephone the Council Offices Tel: 01903 786420 or email: [email protected]

