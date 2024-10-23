Rustington Players offer their very own version of Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, adapted and directed by Nadya Henwood, is the latest production from the Rustington Players, with performances at The Woodlands Centre from November 13-16.

Nadya’s starting point is that Pride and Prejudice is her favourite book ever: “I just love the book. I think it's just such a complete book. All the characters are so brilliantly drawn and I also think it's quite funny. It is the most complete of all Austen’s books. I love her sense of humour and her irony and everything about it. I can't remember when I first read Pride and Prejudice. But I first read Austen when I was 15. I did it for O level and we did Northanger Abbey, and for a 15-year-old it worked really well. I read it in one day and then went on to read the others.”

As for the adaptation: “I love playwriting and I've written a few short plays. Someone at Rustington said ‘Would you like to direct a play?’ and flippantly I said ‘The only play I would like to direct would be Pride and Prejudice!’ And she said ‘That's a good idea!’ And I thought what have I let myself in for!

“There are a few play adaptations around and there is the film and the series but every time I've seen a play I've never been completely happy with the adaptation. I think either they miss certain characters that I think are important or certain parts of the story that I think are important or they emphasise the wrong parts. I wanted to write something that brought out all the best things about the book. I wanted to make sure that all the parts that were important were included. Obviously you've got to cut out some bits. You don't have the luxury of being able to include it all but I set myself the challenge of including everything that I felt should be included. I know the book pretty well so I just wrote down all the bits that I felt should be in there. And then I went about finding a way to make sure that I got all the characters that I needed and that I had all the characters that drove things forward. I think it took about six months in all.

“I always try to direct the plays that I have written especially as this one came from someone asking me to direct. And I think it's a huge advantage to direct your own adaptation. I think you earn the respect of the cast more if you are not just directing it. And also the cast will always ask you questions and if you don't know the book well enough, it could just crumble. I think when it's your own adaptation it makes you feel more confidence that you can answer the questions.

“Right from the beginning I always try to hear someone read it. I heard it read by a play-reading group when I first wrote it and then I made a few changes and then after it was cast I heard it read and then I made a few more changes. And it's coming together brilliantly now. I am feeling very excited about it. We have been doing it scene by scene but then at the last rehearsal we did the whole of act one and it came together really well. I know it so well that maybe I don't think I'm learning much more about it by doing it but maybe if I adapted one of her other books then perhaps I would. It's just that I knew Pride and Prejudice so well. A couple of people have already said that I should do Sense and Sensibility. I'm not sure. I think I might prefer either Persuasion or Emma next.”