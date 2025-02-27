Rustington Players will spin you in Agatha Christie’s web

Rustington Players take to the stage with Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web – a web they will be looking forward to catching you in.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production will be in the Woodlands Centre, Rustington from March 12-15 at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) with tickets available from ticketsource.co.uk/rusingtonplayers or by calling 07546 306 438.

Clarissa is the wife of a diplomat and is adept at spinning tales of adventure, but when a murder takes place in her drawing room, she finds live drama much harder to cope with. Desperate to dispose of the body before her husband arrives with an important politician, she enlists the help of her guests. However, they are interrupted by the arrival of wry Inspector Lord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directing the piece is Players chairman Jenny Pickering: “In a way it was my choice. We discussed in our committee what would be good authors or good plays and it was suggested that Agatha Christie would be a good one because it's an audience pleaser. We like to get a good balance between things that would be popular and some of the newer pieces that people won't have heard of. But you've got to pay for the newer ones by doing the crowd pleasers. And obviously if you don't do the new ones then people won't hear of them anyway so the Agatha Christie seemed a good choice.

“Personally I love Agatha Christie. I think she's an amazing writer. Her plays are brilliant and from the research I did, she wrote her first play eight years before her first book was published. She wrote more than 20 plays. Some of them were books that she converted but Spider’s Web was one of the ones that she wrote as a play. And when you get into the plot it is so clever how she has all the hints and all the tips that you need to solve the mystery and there are visual clues as well. All the information you need to get to the truth is there but you've got all the twists and all the turns along the way. You feel a bit sorry for the detective who is trying to sort it all out! The audience are told early on who did it... or possibly! We think we know what has happened early on but it becomes clearer later!”

“(As director) you've got to make sure that the clues are all there and that the cast understands them all. You've got to understand the plot yourself so that the audience can understand it. Quite often you have to say to an actor that you've got stand centre stage when you say this because it's an important line.”

Part of the fun is that it is a comedy as well as a mystery: “There is humour in it as well. I think it relieves the tension. You've got to have a little bit of fun because that makes the shocking things hit even harder when they happen. You want to have that balance between the humour and the action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Generally the company is doing really well, says chairman Jenny: “We've got more than 100 members and we are lucky to have a variety of members. We've got acting members and we've got members that are social members who will perhaps help front of house or do the social events as well. We've got a really good team. The committee is dedicated and spends a lot of time on the Players. We've got a good base of actors. A lot of actors will drift from society to society these days but fortunately we've got a good background core – though we are always looking for people to help with lighting and sound. If people are interested we have got the people that will train you up. But it's really a good team and not just the actors. The Players always aim to break even. It is all about providing theatre for the community – for those that wish to take part and for those that wish to come and watch.”