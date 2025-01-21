Rythme Futur kick off 2025 for Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opening the New Year season at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne on Wednesday, January 29 is Rythme Futur, a four-piece band who have in the past attracted some of the biggest audiences at the club.

The gig takes place at The Fishermen's Club on Royal Parade and is the start of the ninth year that the club has had The Fishermen's as its home base.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Rythme Futur was formed, and is led, by bass player George Trebar. George played classical bass from the age of twelve and studied up to grade 8, playing in orchestras as a teenager. Although he listened to plenty of jazz when he was younger, he didn’t begin playing it until he was in his 20s. After doing a degree in languages he was at a loose end and a friend needed a bass player in their band. A jazz degree at Trinity Laban College followed, and this was the start of a musical career in jazz. Over the years George has played a lot of New Orleans and swing, though he's comfortable – and in demand – with bands featuring a wide variety of jazz genres. Often featured as bass player in the top gypsy jazz bands, George fused all these strands of jazz style when he formed Rythme Futur. Now head of music at Shoreham Academy, George juggles his playing activities with his duties as an educator.

“Alongside George are three stalwarts of the gypsy Jazz scene.

“Nils Solberg (guitar/vocals) is a busy musician in his own right, having recorded and performed with such artists as Bryan Ferry, Nigel Kennedy, Clare Teal and Ralph McTell, and continues to be much in demand as a jazz guitarist/vocalist, soloist, accompanist and recording artist. His own style could best be described as a mixture of gypsy swing and the Great American Songbook, though always leaning towards an intimate acoustic style. Imagine Django Reinhardt meets Fats Waller and the Nat King Cole Trio and you're almost there...

“Australian born and raised Duncan Hemstock (clarinet) plays classic numbers from the 20s, 30s and when feeling a little dangerous, the 40s. Duncan was given his first clarinet and a Benny Goodman cassette when he was 13. Upon hearing the first phrase, he fell in love with jazz and swing music and eventually made his way to the local jazz club. Many years later he toured in the much loved Royal Garden Jazz band and as a soloist all across Australia. Now a London resident Duncan brings his joy for life and music to every performance, always delivering with a smile and a cheeky quip or two.

“Benoit Viellefon (guitar/vocals) was born and educated in France. Benoit left his country for the USA in 1997 and then London in 1998 to establish his record label and to work as a first-call session guitarist on many film soundtracks, international Reggae & Roots music tours and on London's burgeoning vintage cabaret and burlesque scenes. Benoit formed his orchestra in 2009 and it was immediately a hit on London's cabaret and vintage speakeasy scene. Like the man himself, Benoit's music is characterised by its distinctive elegance and boundless energy.

“At a Rythme Futur gig you can expect to hear a blend of 1920s to 1940s music, played and sung with loads of panache and class.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Under-25s concession is £7.50, available only on door sales. Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.