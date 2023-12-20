Sabre to cut loose on Worthing grappling spectacular

One of the biggest names in wrestling is set to appear on a show in Sussex next week.

Zack Sabre Jr, who is acknowledged as the best technical wrestler in the world, is the star attraction on the big end of year Wrestling Spectacular presented by Premier Promotions at the Charmandean Centre, Worthing, on December 29.

Sabre, like many of the grappling game’s superstars, first honed his skills on Premier shows and is a two-time winner of the Worthing Trophy and still an undefeated PWF champion.

These days he resides in Japan but jets all over the globe to headline matches, including a recent bout in the United States against former world champion Bryan Danielson, who appeared as the American Dragon on a Premier Promotions show in Worthing in 2003.

ZSJ, as he is often referred to these days, has appeared in some memorable contests in Worthing in the past, including a drawn bout with French grappler Heddi Karaoui in 2013 that has been acclaimed as one of the best Premier matches of all time, while the following year he beat American star John Walters and was only denied a third Worthing Trophy triumph by Doug Williams.

Nowadays Sabre rarely appears outside London when he does touch down in Britain, and his last Worthing appearance was eight years ago. Now he is set to face the wrestler being hailed as the break-out star of 2023, Jordon Breaks, in the main event of what was already a stacked card that includes one of the most popular events in the wrestling calendar, the Rumblemania Trophy.

Breaks, a reigning PWF title-holder, surprised many ringsiders when he defeated former European heavyweight champion James Mason in the final of the Ken Joyce Trophy at the Charmandean Centre on December 10 to earn the chance to take on ZSJ.

