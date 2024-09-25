Sadness as The Beachy Head Story closes on Monday, September 30

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This coming Monday, September 30th, is your last chance to visit The Beachy Head Story exhibition and visitor centre, as it will be closed due to council funding cuts.

"We close on Monday. We've had a lot of support, but it's come as a bit of a shock, and we haven't had much time", a lady working at the gift shop said.

A local man visiting the centre said, "I love coming here. It's such a shame to lose this organisation".

As he admired the cabinet of butterflies, "It's rare that one, a Camberwell Beauty," we discussed how important the centre is for tourism as roughly 25 young German students walked around.

The arty front of The Beachy Head Story exhibition and visitor centre.

He says, "The fear is that someone will come in and take it for profit. I've written to the council. If you get people to donate money monthly, it's saveable."

In a recent council meeting, Donald Selmes, a centre volunteer, said, "Instead of handing services over to third parties, we should concentrate on making them profitable, just as the organisations taking them over will be planning to do for themselves."

He claimed they received less than £10,000 from Eastbourne Borough Council in 2022/23 and argued that with 40,000 visitors yearly, charging 25p per visitor would cover that cost.

Despite Mr Selmes creating a petition and gathering over a thousand signatures, the council didn't change its decision.

‘Beachy Head Woman’ – believed to have lived here in 200AD. DNA reveals mysterious Cyprus origins.

Currently, a small heritage team and volunteers run it. It is free to enter and attracts thousands of visitors a year.

My butterfly enthusiast informant told me, "They will probably put the exhibitions in storage at the Towner.

"Even if it is set up, it will be out of place there. It belongs here on The Downs", he adds.

The centre's closing is part of the recently agreed £2.7m council spending cuts for this year, in addition to the already agreed £3m cut from the 2024/2025 budget.

One of the exhibition rooms.

These cuts currently include proposals to close most public toilets by introducing a community scheme, reducing the number of pools at the Sovereign Centre, an agreed £100,000 cut to the Towner Art Gallery, and reductions in events and seafront spending.

Leader of the Council, Stephen Holt, says cuts are due to the £4.5m cost of temporary accommodation - nearly half of the £9.9m received in domestic council tax.

He also cites austerity measures and increased debt repayment costs as agreed-upon reasons for council cuts nationwide

However, Conservative councillors argue that growing debts are partly caused by purchasing The Welcome Centre with borrowed money, Eastbourne Downs Golf Club, which required "significant investment" (now not council operated) and The Bohemian Pub.

The beautiful view from the centre.

Nevertheless, Cllr Holt has dismissed such reasons for the cuts, holding onto his prior reasons.

One thing is sure: "This will be missed," one Yorkshire visitor said.

The centre attracts visitors from as far as Japan to hear multiple stories about how people lived on The Downs through time and geological discoveries.

If you plan on visiting the centre one last time before it closes, do so before 4 pm on Monday, when it closes its doors for the last time, one hour earlier than usual.