Safe in Sussex is appealing for support to help support women experiencing domestic abuse.

Safe in Sussex is a registered charity providing support for people affected by domestic abuse in West Sussex.We're seeking donations between 11th and 18th October towards our £5,000 target which will be match funded to help support the delivery of our free-to-access community groups across West Sussex, enabling us to provide education and support to more women.

● Everyone deserves to be safe. Help us support more women experiencing domestic abuse across West Sussex.

● We supported over 400 people through our community groups in 2022, but there are more people needing our help. We’re raising money to continue delivering our community groups

● Our groups provide women with a safe, non-judgemental environment facilitated by qualified and experienced staff who are licenced to deliver our programmes.

Domestic abuse can affect anyone from any walk of life.

● Double your donation to Safe in Sussex during the Big Give’s Woman and Girls Match Fund Campaign from 11th-18th October 2023.

The groups run in several locations across West Sussex, providing a safe, supportive, and non-judgemental space for people who have experienced, or are currently experiencing domestic abuse.

All our groups are facilitated by qualified and experienced staff who help the women attending to gain more knowledge about the different types of domestic abuse, how to recognise the early warning signs of an abusive relationship, the impact that domestic abuse can have long after a relationship has ended, the impact on children, and what support is available. The education, support, and signposting from the groups help to empower women to take back control of their lives, build their confidence and self-esteem, and work towards a life free from domestic abuse.

Your donation will be doubled between midday on 11th October and midday on 18th October

We don’t receive any specific funding for our community groups but the impact they have on people's lives is huge.

“I feel less alone and isolated, knowing others have had similar experiences and it was great to talk with people who understood.” - Community group attendee

“It has made me realise that there was nothing wrong with me. The relief I now feel is unbelievable.” - Community group attendee

“My confidence and self-esteem is improving every day. … I now know there was nothing wrong with me and nothing was in my head. I cannot wait to move forward with my life knowing what I know now and not constantly blaming myself.” - Community group attendee

Raising these funds will help us to run more of these community groups across West Sussex, and online, ensuring more people in need of our services can access the groups.

One donation, twice the impact.

Donations made to our campaign between midday on Wednesday 11th - midday on Wednesday 18th October 2023 will be generously matched by the Big Give, meaning your money can provide twice as much support and help us to support more women across West Sussex through our community groups.

Louise Gisbey Deputy CEO at Safe in Sussex said:“Our community groups provide a vital service to women who have or are experiencing domestic abuse, and we are looking to raise £5,000 to help us deliver the groups. In order to reach the £5,000 target, we need to raise £2,500 through online donations. We are hopeful that people will give generously and enable us to be there for women in our community.”

How can you get involved?● Visit the Safe in Sussex Big Give campaign page and make a donation from midday on Wednesday 11th - midday on Wednesday 18th October 2023.