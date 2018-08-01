Salts Recreation Ground opens new wheelchair swing

A new disabled-friendly playground has opened at the Salt Recreation Grounds, on July 28.

The former young mayor of Seaford, Thomas Exley, was joined by Maria Caulfield MP and mayor of Seaford, cllr Linda Wallraven at the installation of a disability friendly swing in Salts Recreation Ground.

Thomas Exley presenting his speech.

During his time as young mayor of Seaford, Thomas Exley raised funds to install a disability friendly wheelchair swing in Salts Park.

The former young mayor managed to raise around £6,000, with the final amount needed, of £4,000, to complete the project was generously put forward by Seaford Town Council.

The new disability friendly swing will allow children in wheelchairs to be able to enjoy playing on a swing just the same as able bodied children.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “Thanks to the hard work of former young mayor of Seaford, Thomas Exley, and the generosity of Seaford Town Council.

“All local children can now enjoy swings at Salts Recreation Ground regardless of whether they use a wheelchair or not.

Maria Caulfield MP with Cllr Linda Wallraven mayor of Seaford and Thomas Exley former young mayor of Seaford.



“It is great that Thomas raised so much money towards the swing and I am pleased that Seaford Town Council were able to get him over the line to be able to install the wheelchair friendly swing.



“This will be a lasting legacy to his excellent year as the youth mayor of Seaford.”



Thomas Exley, former young mayor, said:“It has been a delight to be able to raise funds for this project and thank you to the people who donated. I hope that the wheelchair swing will be of use to disabled young people for many years to come.”

Lola Skinner, seven, has Cerebral Palsy and was one of the first to try the swing. Mother, Verity Skinner from Seaford said: “We have tried swings in the past but they were very sedate, this one is a proper swing. Lola loved it. We can now visit the Salts as there is something for her to use, this has given us somewhere else to go. We are so grateful to Thomas.”