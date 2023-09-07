Salvation Army in Burgess Hill celebrates 125th anniversary this weekend
The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill is celebrating its 125th anniversary this weekend and everyone is invited.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Saturday (September 9), St John The Evangelist Church on Lower Church Road is hosting a concert featuring the Worthing Brass Band and the Worthing Songsters at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and are available on the door, online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/stjohnschurch or by calling 07754 807491
The Worthing Brass Band and Songsters return the following day (September 10) to lead further celebrations at The Salvation Army on Cyprus Road at 10.30am.
All are welcome to attend.