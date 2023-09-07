BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Salvation Army in Burgess Hill celebrates 125th anniversary this weekend

The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill is celebrating its 125th anniversary this weekend and everyone is invited.
By Tim GreenContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Saturday (September 9), St John The Evangelist Church on Lower Church Road is hosting a concert featuring the Worthing Brass Band and the Worthing Songsters at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and are available on the door, online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/stjohnschurch or by calling 07754 807491

The Worthing Brass Band and Songsters return the following day (September 10) to lead further celebrations at The Salvation Army on Cyprus Road at 10.30am.

All are welcome to attend.

Related topics:Burgess HillTickets