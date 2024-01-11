Salvation Army thanks local community for generous gifts to Horsham families facing a tough Christmas
Working with 29 local schools and services where other professionals like social workers and health visitors made referrals, Salvation Army volunteers received and sorted donations and made deliveries so that no child woke up without a suitable gift or meal this Christmas.
The Salvation Army spent more than £10,000 to supplement gifts in kind and provide food vouchers for each family but were extremely grateful for financial donations of just over £8,000 from local people which significantly contributes to this.
Lieutenant Rachel Abbott who took over leadership of the church and charity in Horsham this summer said: “We feel really blessed to be able to offer practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities throughout the year but it is particularly special at Christmas.
"I am so grateful to the wonderful volunteers who give so much time and energy to make this possible and to the people of Horsham, Crawley, and surrounding areas who were so generous.”
In Horsham Lieutenant Abbott and her team run support programmes for vulnerable adults and families throughout the year.
These could be people facing homelessness or hunger, families dealing with hardship, victims of domestic abuse and modern slavery, people who are ill, grieving, or desperately lonely – The Salvation Army reaches out to all of them with unstinting friendship and practical, professional help.
Preparations for next Christmas are beginning already and to help support The Salvation Army’s work in this part of Sussex throughout the year please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tsa-community-support-000438