Santander and Morrisons to cut back in East Sussex

East Sussex is set to lose branches of the Santander Bank as well as a major service in a town centre supermarket.

Santander branches will close as part of national overhaul. The High Street lender has announced another 95 branch closures and sweeping changes across its network. The Spanish-owned bank will also cut hours across 36 sites and switch 18 to be counter-free.

The Crowborough branch will shut on July 23, Seaford on July 15 and Uckfield is still awaiting its final closure date.

Crowborough is also due to lose the cafe in its branch of Morrisons, one of a tranche of nationwide cuts which could see staff losing jobs.

The supermarket giant has announced the closure of 17 of its convenience stores and 52 of its cafes. The shake-up will result in 365 people being at risk of redundancy nationally.

Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a 'necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate' the chain and invest in areas that 'customers really value.' In most locations, the Morrisons cafe has a 'bright future, but a small number have specific local challenges which made closures 'the only sensible option,' Mr Baitieh said.

