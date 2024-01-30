Santa's a smash at Lewes Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayor Matt Bird said it was an obvious and practical way for the town to respond to the cost of living crisis: “Everybody felt the pinch last year, and we thought that as a council we should help provide a fun, affordable treat for all Lewes residents.”

The Town Council subsidised the event through its grants programme, helping keep the ticket price down to just £2 for 600 lucky Lewes children. As well as getting to chat with Santa and Mrs Claus, everyone who came - including adults - also got a ‘Naughty’ or ‘Nice’ sticker, and a small gift.

Councillor Nicola Blackwell organised the event via the not-for-profit charity she co-runs, Slot Machine Theatre, which makes theatre for families: “£1.20 of the ticket price went to the ticketing platform, so we only took 80p a ticket - but it was important to keep the cost low for local families. Some Santa events are £30-£40 a ticket, for a family of 4 or 5 that’s ridiculous. We’re really grateful for the Town Council’s subsidy, and a grant from the Chalk Cliff Trust, which made the event possible. We also used some of our own charity’s money for things like the stickers, decorations, and gifts.”

Benji Kennedy-Blee, 7, gets into the Christmas spirit

Mayor Bird kindly loaned Santa and Mrs Claus the Mayor’s Parlour for the event, a stunning room in the Town Hall with panelled walls, historic paintings and gold and silver artefacts: “It’s the perfect setting,” said Bird. “It’s quite dramatic, and full of shiny treasure, so the kids absolutely loved it.”

Local sustainable florists Forage & Bloom decorated the Town Hall with seasonal foliage, and local theatre company Wishworks organised the council-subsidised craft area, where children could stay for as long as they wanted making their own Christmas tree decorations.

The final word, though, goes to Benji, aged 7: “Santa was brilliant. Is he coming back to Lewes again next year?”