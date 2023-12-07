Santa’s in town: The Mayor of Lewes lends his Parlour to Santa for the school holidays

The Mayor of Lewes has generously agreed to lend his parlour to Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves during the week before Christmas

Two local creative groups have joined together to create a festive wonderland in Lewes Town Hall.

From December 18, with the festive season in full swing in Lewes, the Mayor’s Parlour in Lewes Town Hall will be transformed into a festive grotto where visitors of all ages will be able to visit Santa during the first week of the Christmas holidays.

In the foyer of the Town Hall, there will be a craft area to create festive decorations, as well as a buggy park for the smallest guests of the grotto.

The Mayor's Parlour at Lewes Town Hall

The grotto will be open between 9.15 and 3.30 on December 18-21, and between 9.15 and 12.30 on December 22 before the Town Hall closes for the holidays.

Tickets cost just £2 for a 15 minute visit with Santa and Mrs Claus, and unlimited time in the craft area in the foyer. Tickets can be booked in advance, or walk-ins are welcome if there is capacity.

The grotto is the brainchild of two local groups, Slot Machine Theatre and Wish Works and has been made possible by The Chalk Cliff Trust and Lewes Town Council.

They say: “Come and meet Santa, Mrs Claus and the Elves in the glorious surroundings of Lewes Town Hall.

Matthew Bird, Mayor of Lewes

“Santa welcomes children and young people with SEND, and if you require stair-free access please let one of our Elves at the High Street entrance of the Town Hall know and they'll be happy to guide you in through the accessible route.