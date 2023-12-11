Santas on the Seafront - another successful 5k run for Motor Neurone Disease West Sussex South

The weather was always going to be a talking point; would it be wet, windy or both! Both the Worthing and Bognor Park Runs were cancelled on the morning of Saturday 9th December but luckily for our 'Santa's' we were dealt a kinder hand with lovely sunshine although the seafront was still quite gusty!

Sue Acaster is a member of Run Acadmy Worthing and she has been instrumental in organising the Santa's on the Seafront 5k fun run for very personal reasons. This was the 4th year of the run and this is her story:

Don’t you all look amazing in your Santa outfits! The town is buzzing with Christmas spirit!

Santa's gather for the pre-run photo

So why are we here today?

3 years ago I lost my husband Stuart to Motor Neurone Disease. He was an active man, living life to the full. This would be right up his street - dressing up and going round town with his friends.

1 in 300 people in the UK will develop MND. It affects all muscles leaving people unable to walk, talk or eat.

Please help us find a cure and support our fundraising. Donations can be made by SMS Text or visiting our JustGiving page via the QR code. There are also buckets around the 5k route. Thank you to those who have already made a donation!

Sue Acaster Introducing Santa's on the Seafront 2023

We started Santas on the Seafront 4 years ago with my running club - Run Academy Worthing - who have kept me sane and supported me through challenging times! This annual event has grown bigger and better so please do, save the date for next year - Saturday 8th December 2024.

So What’s happening? First we’ll walk to the parkrun start line which is by the first shelter.

I’ll then set you on your way with a countdown of 3 2 1. We’ll head along the seafront to Marine Gardens where you’ll see the parkrun turnaround sign on the floor. Then we’ll head back to Beach Green for the finish line. Safety is a priority. Please wear lots of layers - its very cold - you can always remove them! It maybe wet as well so please be careful on foot.

There will be some medals awarded for 1st Male and runner up and 1st female and runner up and the best Christmas outfit.

Ready to go!

Ok Santas to the start line!!

Are we ready Santas? Yes

Best Dressed - this year our Christmas Tree!

3 2 1 Santas are go…..!

It was a brilliant afternoon and at the time of writing this, funds raised are upwards of £500 with more banking and card reader payments to add.