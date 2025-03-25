Sarah Hill is planning to demonstrate that age is simply a number. Sarah is 82. Her next adventure will be a 'wing walk' on an aircraft taking off from Hedcorn Aerodrome in Kent on June 14.

Her act of almost insane bravery is simply to raise much-needed funds for Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare. This thrilling adventure will see her strapped to the top of a biplane, soaring through the skies.

She said: "Raystede is a fantastic charity dedicated to rescuing,

rehabilitating, and rehoming animals. They provide care for a wide range of creatures, from dogs and cats to horses, goats, and even exotic birds. Their mission is to give animals a second chance at a happy and safe life, and they rely on donations from supporters to continue their vital work. "

Sarah’s Wing Walk is not just about adrenaline – it’s about making a real difference. By taking on this challenge, she hopes to raise awareness. Every pound donated will go towards food, shelter, veterinary treatment, and enrichment for the rescued animals. She hopes to raise well over £2,000.

In order to participate, Sarah is having to prove that she is fit and can climb to the upper wings of the biplane before she takes this challenge. She will do this on April 7. And coincidentally, both Sarah and the Stearman aeroplane were 'built' in 1942, which she takes as a good omen!

Sarah is mum to four grown up children and has suffered from cancer in the past, but is now cancer free. She loves adventure and has enjoyed a wide portfolio of different jobs, including working as Victor Lownes secretary at Playboy Magazine and visiting 'the bowels of the Kremlin' in Moscow to deliver an invitation to former Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Krushchev. She's worked in Thailand and was once a water ski instructor in Spain.

She says: "I feel extremely fit and I'm a bit spontaneous too so if people offer me a challenge I like to prove I can take it up! I really admire the work that Raystede does and I'm proud to be able to support them. Before too long I'm going to ask for some sponsorship from some of my church friends. If anyone would like to help me raise the cash this charity so much needs, they can do so by visiting Raystede's Just Giving page and clicking on Sarah Hill's page. I've already raised almost £1,500 and it would brilliant to beat my target."

