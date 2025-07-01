Sarah Money exhibiting at Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery

Sarah Money is the latest artist to exhibit at Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery, offering a mix of paintings and sculptures.

“My focus continues to be very much about movement, texture and colour in both my sculptures and paintings. I’d say my work expresses an emotional connection with the subject mixed with a playful attitude. In a year in one’s life, the art produced will reflect the personal journey the artist has been on. I have been involved in the artistic world for the majority of my life, through contemporary dance, physical theatre, music and mime. I have studied the human form over the past twenty five years whilst teaching pilates, and I am also a qualified counsellor and have a degree in dance with visual arts. My influences include Van Gogh, Joan Eardley, Tracey Emin, Brian Taylor and Rodin.”