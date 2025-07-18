Sass & Brass bring swing and jazz to the Petworth Festival

Sass & Brass, Cody Lee and Four Corners are the performers as Jazz in The Stables returns to Petworth House Stable Yard for the Petworth Festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all starts at 5:30pm on Saturday, July 26 with tickets (adults £37.50; 18 and under £5) available from https://www.petworthfestival.org.uk/. Doors open at 4:30pm; end time c9.20pm.

The featured act is Georgina Jackson’s Sass & Brass, promising a pick and mix of swinging, bluesy and iconic songs alongside a hefty dose of sizzling brass headed up by one-off vocalist-trumpeter Georgina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you're wondering quite how to pronounce Sass & Brass, as Georgina, originally from Wigan, says, she comes from the end of the country where the two words rhyme: “I didn't think about how it might sound down south!

“I have been playing professionally since I was 18. I started at Blackpool Tower ballroom in the 1990s and it was an amazing place to play. You'd get a packed ballroom floor every single night, six nights a week – and that was the days before Strictly Come Dancing. After that I was a professional for many years backing artists like Nancy Sinatra and Gladys Knight and I also toured the world with pop star Seal, and I did lots of touring musicals and musicals in the West End. But I've also been singing most of my life and I did an album that I recorded at Abbey Road with a big orchestra about 15 years ago.”

As for Sass & Brass: “It is a mixture of everything that I have loved to play, the music that I love. I started it about three years ago and we had a launch gig at Ronnie Scott’s where I've worked for about 15 years with a 17-piece jazz orchestra.

“We launched the new seven-piece project there. What I really wanted to do with the project was to make jazz and swing really accessible and really fun and just to go on a journey with everyone, bringing together jazz and blues and soul, going from traditional jazz to swing to the Rat Pack right the way up to reimagining versions of 70s classics. It's fun uplifting music. You can play the ballads but really what we all want right now is fun, don't we!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As individuals we are performing all the time. The band only comes together when I can get them all together but it's a really lovely happy band. We're all good friends and we've all been good friends for years. Hopefully that camaraderie and the fun of it all comes across to the audience. We don't want people just sitting there being lectured about music. We want to bring it all alive and we want them to feel really involved.”

As for an album with Sass & Brass, it's on the cards. Georgina would love it to happen: “It's about getting the funds together. But it's definitely something in the pipeline!”

Sass & Brass will be preceded on the night by precision jazz from a young ensemble from the Royal Academy of Music and the full-on experience that is Cody Lee and the Boogie Boys – playing music by Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, Little Richard and Ray Charles etc.