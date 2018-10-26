Sauna believed to be source of Hellingly house blaze

Firefighters from Herstmonceux, Hailsham and Eastbourne attended a blaze at a residential property in New Road, Hellingly, shortly before 10pm yesterday (Thursday, October 25).

The fire is believed to have emanated from a sauna in the bathroom, said a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and a Positive Pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames. They then carried out a Home Safety Visit.

Later that evening, at 10.45pm, a blaze at a residential property in The Street, Selmeston, was attended by firefighters from Seaford and Eastbourne. The fire is believed to have emanated from the ground floor.

Elsewhere, at 2.16am today (Friday, October 26) the Seaford crew attended a small fire in the kitchen of a residential property in the town’s Vale Road. They used CO2 to tackle the flames and carried out a Home Safety Visit.