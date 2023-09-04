Save West of Ifield attend the CPRE Countryside day at the Knepp Estate

Save West of Ifield (SWOI) had a stall at the CPRE (The Countryside Charity - Sussex Branch) Countryside Day held at the Knepp Estate on Saturday 2nd September.

We were delighted to speak to so many people who support our view that the south east is now in real danger of being unsustainably overdeveloped. Many people expressed incredulity that local council's could consider yet more housing development given all of the existing pressures on infrastructure in the area including health provision, water resources, sewage pollution and traffic.

SWOI also had the opportunity to discuss our campaign, opposing the building of another 10,000 houses between Horsham and Crawley, with Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham, and invited him to their Public Meeting on Thursday 14th September at 7.00 pm at Rusper Village Hall.

