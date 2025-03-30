Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Maslanka’s Saxophone Concerto for alto saxophone and wind ensemble will be performed by saxophonist, composer and Eastbourne College music scholar Tom Sangster, accompanied by pianist Stephen Smith, in St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath at 7pm on Sunday, April 13, following Evensong (6-6.45pm).

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “The American composer David Maslanka (1943-2017) wrote 150 pieces (50 of these for wind ensemble), including ten symphonies, much chamber music and many works for solo instrument and piano. He composed five saxophone quartets as well as this concerto.

“The Saxophone Concerto has five movements. The first, Song: Fire in the Earth, also depicts snow in the heavens and new grass in November. Next comes an Interlude: Bright Window, Your Night is Full of Stars, transcribed from the prayer in Maslanka’s Mass sung to the Holy Mother. The third movement’s Song: Dear Jesus, what have you DONE?! surges towards the climax of Christ’s crucifixion. The fourth, Interlude: Starry Night, mysterious yet playful, erupts into an extended Baroque-like dance. The concluding Song: Mortal, have you seen this? portrays Isaiah’s vision of a man shining like bronze who reveals a wide river which mortals can’t cross but which brings life and healing.”

Tom Sangster, a music scholar at Eastbourne College, graduated with honours in saxophone and performance at Leeds University.

“Inspired when studying in Frankfurt, Tom relishes repertoire pushing the limits of both saxophone and player. At Ardingly College since 2023, he enjoys assisting in the classroom, rehearsing ensembles and teaching music theory. Tom aims to further his conducting studies and conduct professionally, including at the BBC Proms, where he works each summer.”

Admission is free, with a retiring collection for the St Wilfrid’s Choral Scholarship Scheme for local people aged 12 to 18. It provides tuition and travel expenses for singing with the church choir in school term time.