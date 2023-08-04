Saywell smashes Snowdrop's previous fundraising record at Goodwood Supercar Track Day

The local children’s charity, The Sussex Snowdrop Trust was the chosen charity for the latest Supercar Track Day at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit hosted by Saywell International.

The event allowed attendees to see some incredible Supercars in action on the track. The line up included Ferrari 812 Competizione, Porsche 918 GT3RS, McLaren Senna, Mclaren 765LT, various Aston Martins, Ariel Atom and the Pagani Zonda.

Di Levantine, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Trust comments, “As a charity, we are so grateful to Peter Saywell who wants to share his love of these Supercars and help us raise vital funds.

"The weather provided the perfect conditions for the drivers and the excitement surrounding these Supercars was amazing. We are so pleased that we were able to draw crowds to view these cars up close on the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit. This year, I think we had more families attend and it was very special to see children pick out their favourite car and then be allowed to sit in them.

Crowds for Saywell International Supercar Track Day for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

"The South Downs Slot Club proved to be a great hit again with siblings competing to win on the mini track! Peter Saywell and the car owner drivers were so generous with their time and donations which contributed to the success of the day. The event generated a staggering £11,643.19 for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

"This sum will help fund the vital support needed for local families who are caring for a child with a life threatening or terminal illness. One boy, Samuel, who is on the ‘Snowdrop Pathway’ met Peter Saywell and was offered a ride in a blue Mclaren, he told his mother, “Mummy, I will never forget that!”. So many wonderful moments from the day. Thank you to the staff at Goodwood and Saywell International for such a memorable event.’

Photo credit: Dr John Photography.