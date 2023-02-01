Scale of wasted Sussex brownfield sites revealed

CPRE’s State of Brownfield Report 2022 shows there are more than 700 brownfield sites across East and West Sussex, covering almost 1,000 acres.That is enough land to build more than 23,500 homes – roughly equivalent to housing the population of Shoreham or more than twice the population of Hailsham.CPRE Sussex director Brian Kilkelly said: “Developing on brownfield sites creates multiple benefits for the people of Sussex. New homes, revitalisation of neighbourhoods, and crucially the avoidance of further exploitation of nature and our precious countryside.”Since 2020, an extra 116 brownfield sites have been added to local authority brownfield site registers in Sussex.Since 2021, the area of brownfield land has increased in every Sussex district apart from Adur & Worthing and Lewes where it remained the same.Brighton & Hove has the most brownfield sites with almost 200 acres over 194 sites – enough for nearly 9,500 homes.In total, brownfield sites in Sussex could provide enough development land to meet the county’s housing targets for the next two years.“It is crucial our councils use every policy and incentive to encourage development on brownfield and to discourage any further use of greenfield,” said Mr Kilkelly.CPRE Sussex is calling for clear prioritisation of brownfield development over unnecessary losses of greenfield sites.Find out more about how you can back the call and help shape a greener future for Sussex at cpresussex.org.uk or write to your local MP and councillor asking them to back brownfield development.