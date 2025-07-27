School gardening group achievements at Chichester's New Park Centre

New Park Community & Arts Association is celebrating the achievements of the gardening group from St Anthony’s School in Chichester who spent the past six months making a “meaningful difference to the centre’s outdoor spaces.”

Allison McDonald-Hughes, manager at the New Park Centre, said: “By taking part in the project, pupils grew in confidence, learnt new life and work skills, and nurtured a real sense of community spirit.

“From January to June 2025, 20 pupils worked fortnightly on improving the Centre’s grounds. Their efforts, using tools kindly donated by Amazon, included clearing pathways, weeding, relocating shrubs and repainting fences – a particular highlight for many pupils. The work was supervised by St Anthony’s staff, with support and encouragement from Centre staff and volunteers, plus a plentiful supply of snacks and soft drinks for breaktimes and lunch!

“The collaboration formed part of the pupils’ careers and transition studies, to develop life skills, workplace readiness and an appreciation of active citizenship.”

Allison added: “This has been such a special project. The pupils have brought such amazing energy and enthusiasm to every task, and we’ve all been hugely impressed by their achievements. At New Park, we’re passionate about offering opportunities for the whole community. This partnership has brought all of that to life, and the results speak for themselves, not just in how the site looks, but in how the young people feel about themselves and their important role in the community.”

To recognise their hard work, pupils from the gardening group were treated to a celebratory movie morning in the auditorium at New Park Centre.

One pupil said: “I really enjoyed being out of school and helping in my local community.” Another added: “Walking to and from the New Park has helped me with my road safety and makes me feel more confident when out and about.” “This has helped me do things for myself,” said a third.

Allison added: “The project demonstrates how local partnerships can provide effective, hands-on learning with lasting community benefits. Due to its success, New Park plans to continue it with St Anthony next academic year.

“New Park Centre – celebrating its 50th anniversary this year – continues to play a vital role in Chichester life. Operated by registered charity, New Park Community & Arts Association, it offers an inclusive space for events, activities, and room hire, relying on community support and involvement to maintain and improve its facilities. This partnership with St Anthony’s School further highlights the Centre’s mission to bring people together and the nurturing of future generations.”