School pupils join residents in East Hoathly care home to make Christingles

Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly, enjoyed a visit from the local primary school where they made Christingles together for the children’s service in the afternoon.

Team Work

Lydfords residents and the children of East Hoathly CofE primary school had a busy morning creating lovely Christingles for the afternoon church service. Everyone worked together, residents followed instructions from the children and the end results were brilliant. It was also a chance to reminisce about Christmas when they were young and the things they would do in the lead up to Christmas.

General Manager, Rikki said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love spending time with the children from the local school. We are very lucky to be so close to each other and our residents can enjoy such special moments. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Freda, resident at Lydfords said: “It has been a lovely morning. It was wonderful to see the children and see them so excited about Christmas. I really enjoyed their visit and they are all so well-mannered and kind.”