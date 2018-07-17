Schoolgirl’s actions to save dad praised by ambulance crew

Georgia Taylor, 11, from Heathfield has been praised by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) for helping her diabetic dad when his blood sugars crashed.

Georgia, who attends Maynards Green Primary School, knew something wasn’t right when dad Ian, 48, a type one diabetes sufferer, started acting strangely on the evening of April 27. Acting quickly she contacted mum Sarah, herself in hospital, who rang 999 to put emergency medical advisor, Emily Szukiewicz, in touch with her daughter.

Georgia stayed calm and had started glucose treatment to her dad as she followed Emily’s instructions. Settling on the best option available being honey, Georgia gradually administered five teaspoons before ambulance crew Liam Scott and Ricky Braiden arrived. When they got there Ian was beginning to recover thanks to the unflustered actions of his daughter.

Ian said: “Georgia knows I have diabetes and we’ve taught her what to do as she’s grown up with it. We’re both really proud of how well she did. We think my blood sugar level dropped to less than one but it had risen to about three when the crew arrived. Thanks also to Emily for everything she did to help Georgia.”

Georgia and her parents met Emily recently at Polegate Make Ready Centre where she was presented with a pin badge, a certificate and was shown round an ambulance by team leader Jo Brown.

Emily said: “Georgia was brilliant. She told me exactly what was happening and was really calm. She was better at communicating to me what was going on than many adults are. She and her mum and dad should be very proud of her actions. I was delighted to present her with a certificate and badge. She’s extremely deserving.”

Georgia said: “I’d say just try not to worry about it as the more you worry, the more unclear you’ll be. I just did what I had to do to get help for my dad.”